Amitabh Bachchan Honors Chiranjeevi with ANR Award 2024

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan awarded the ANR National Award 2024 to Telugu movie icon Chiranjeevi on Monday, celebrating his remarkable contribution to the film industry.

The ceremony, which took place with an assembly of noteworthy Telugu film personalities including Nagarjuna, was a momentous occasion for the regional cinema.

Bachchan, who has previously worked with Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, expressed deep gratitude, acknowledging his pride in being part of the Telugu film fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)