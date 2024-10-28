Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan Honors Chiranjeevi with ANR Award 2024

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan presented the ANR National Award 2024 to Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. The event, attended by prominent Telugu film personalities, celebrated Chiranjeevi's contribution to cinema. Bachchan expressed gratitude for his part in Telugu films and shared heartfelt moments with the awardee and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:47 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Honors Chiranjeevi with ANR Award 2024
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan awarded the ANR National Award 2024 to Telugu movie icon Chiranjeevi on Monday, celebrating his remarkable contribution to the film industry.

The ceremony, which took place with an assembly of noteworthy Telugu film personalities including Nagarjuna, was a momentous occasion for the regional cinema.

Bachchan, who has previously worked with Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, expressed deep gratitude, acknowledging his pride in being part of the Telugu film fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024