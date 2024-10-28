Amitabh Bachchan Honors Chiranjeevi with ANR Award 2024
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan presented the ANR National Award 2024 to Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. The event, attended by prominent Telugu film personalities, celebrated Chiranjeevi's contribution to cinema. Bachchan expressed gratitude for his part in Telugu films and shared heartfelt moments with the awardee and his family.
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan awarded the ANR National Award 2024 to Telugu movie icon Chiranjeevi on Monday, celebrating his remarkable contribution to the film industry.
The ceremony, which took place with an assembly of noteworthy Telugu film personalities including Nagarjuna, was a momentous occasion for the regional cinema.
Bachchan, who has previously worked with Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, expressed deep gratitude, acknowledging his pride in being part of the Telugu film fraternity.
