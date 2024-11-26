Left Menu

Hospitality Debate: Controversy Surrounds HPTDC's Future

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali denied claims about leasing hotels to private entities, challenging employees’ allegations. Bali vowed disciplinary action if claims were false, asserting no plans were issued to lease hotels. The statement arises as the court orders closure of 18 HPTDC hotels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:41 IST
Hospitality Debate: Controversy Surrounds HPTDC's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has rebutted claims that the corporation's hotels are set to be leased to private entities.

Bali has openly challenged the employees' union, insisting they should provide definitive proof of alleged revenue misinformation submitted by HPTDC in court. He stated that disciplinary actions would be imposed if the allegations were false, while ensuring a committee will address concerns over data submissions.

Bali firmly denied any intentions of leasing HPTDC hotels, pointing to opposition-led media misrepresentations. Meanwhile, employees demanded Bali's removal, alleging conspiracies to privatize. Despite a High Court order for the closure of 18 loss-making hotels, a divisional bench stayed the implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024