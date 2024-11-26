Hospitality Debate: Controversy Surrounds HPTDC's Future

Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has rebutted claims that the corporation's hotels are set to be leased to private entities.

Bali has openly challenged the employees' union, insisting they should provide definitive proof of alleged revenue misinformation submitted by HPTDC in court. He stated that disciplinary actions would be imposed if the allegations were false, while ensuring a committee will address concerns over data submissions.

Bali firmly denied any intentions of leasing HPTDC hotels, pointing to opposition-led media misrepresentations. Meanwhile, employees demanded Bali's removal, alleging conspiracies to privatize. Despite a High Court order for the closure of 18 loss-making hotels, a divisional bench stayed the implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)