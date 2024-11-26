Hospitality Debate: Controversy Surrounds HPTDC's Future
Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali denied claims about leasing hotels to private entities, challenging employees’ allegations. Bali vowed disciplinary action if claims were false, asserting no plans were issued to lease hotels. The statement arises as the court orders closure of 18 HPTDC hotels.
- Country:
- India
Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has rebutted claims that the corporation's hotels are set to be leased to private entities.
Bali has openly challenged the employees' union, insisting they should provide definitive proof of alleged revenue misinformation submitted by HPTDC in court. He stated that disciplinary actions would be imposed if the allegations were false, while ensuring a committee will address concerns over data submissions.
Bali firmly denied any intentions of leasing HPTDC hotels, pointing to opposition-led media misrepresentations. Meanwhile, employees demanded Bali's removal, alleging conspiracies to privatize. Despite a High Court order for the closure of 18 loss-making hotels, a divisional bench stayed the implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
