Goa Celebrates Decennial Exposition of St Francis Xavier

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extends wishes for the feast of St Francis Xavier, marking a period of spiritual renewal. The decennial exposition of the saint's relics began on November 21. Sawant emphasizes community building, pledging harmony, and showcasing Goa's cultural and religious heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:52 IST
Pramod Sawant Image Credit: Wikipedia
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday conveyed his warm wishes on the feast day of St Francis Xavier, marking it as a moment for spiritual renewal. He called on the public to commit to building communities founded on love and brotherhood.

The significant event, a 45-day-long decennial exposition of the sacred relics of St Francis Xavier, commenced in Goa on November 21, drawing throngs of participants each year on December 3. Sawant praised the chosen theme, 'We are Messengers of the Good News', as a reflection of the exposition's solemnity.

He expressed hope that the decennial event would foster harmony among the people of Goa and extended a warm invitation to pilgrims until the event's closure on January 5, 2025. Furthermore, Sawant commended the exposition committee for orchestrating a program that highlights Goa's rich cultural and religious heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

