Left Menu

India's Creative Youth Shine at INSD's Gala Extravaganza

The International School of Design (INSD) hosted a Gala Extravaganza in New Delhi, showcasing the works of 70 emerging designers from India. The event emphasized the institution's commitment to nurturing design talent. It featured presentations in multiple design disciplines and highlighted INSD's role in bridging creativity with practical skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:41 IST
India's Creative Youth Shine at INSD's Gala Extravaganza
  • Country:
  • India

The International School of Design (INSD) in New Delhi recently held a spectacular Gala Extravaganza, bringing together the creative innovations of 70 budding Indian designers. This event marked a significant showcase of India's growing creative potential within the design industry.

INSD's Founder, Mr. Sunjey Aggarwal, emphasized the institution's dedication to fostering young talent. He expressed, "This Gala is a celebration of the unlimited creativity found in India's youth." The institution's extensive network includes over 75 centers across 21 states, catering to more than 25,000 students.

Mr. Pranav Raj Aggarwal, CEO and Executive Director, highlighted the forward-looking approach and international perspective of INSD. He commended the students for their efforts and stressed the school's commitment to preparing them for a global design market. The event also celebrated INSD's esteemed recognitions, affirming its excellence in design education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024