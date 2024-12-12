India's Creative Youth Shine at INSD's Gala Extravaganza

The International School of Design (INSD) in New Delhi recently held a spectacular Gala Extravaganza, bringing together the creative innovations of 70 budding Indian designers. This event marked a significant showcase of India's growing creative potential within the design industry.

INSD's Founder, Mr. Sunjey Aggarwal, emphasized the institution's dedication to fostering young talent. He expressed, "This Gala is a celebration of the unlimited creativity found in India's youth." The institution's extensive network includes over 75 centers across 21 states, catering to more than 25,000 students.

Mr. Pranav Raj Aggarwal, CEO and Executive Director, highlighted the forward-looking approach and international perspective of INSD. He commended the students for their efforts and stressed the school's commitment to preparing them for a global design market. The event also celebrated INSD's esteemed recognitions, affirming its excellence in design education.

