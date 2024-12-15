Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh Dedicates Concert to Young Chess Phenom

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Chandigarh concert to Indian Grandmaster Gukesh, celebrating his achievement as the youngest world chess champion. Dosanjh praised Gukesh for making his dream a reality. The concert also featured a tribute to Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa'.

Updated: 15-12-2024 12:14 IST
Diljit Dosanjh
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to Indian Grandmaster Gukesh during his Chandigarh concert, honoring him as the youngest world chess champion. Dosanjh commended 18-year-old Gukesh for realizing his dreams after defeating China's Ding Liren.

During his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024', Dosanjh expressed admiration for Gukesh's accomplishment, highlighting the importance of dream fulfillment.

The concert also included a homage to Telugu icon Allu Arjun, as Dosanjh recreated a signature pose from the film 'Pushpa'. The tour will conclude in Guwahati on December 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

