The nation mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Celebrated as a 'fine economist,' Singh was lauded for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms during the 1990s, which set the stage for the country's current economic landscape.

On Thursday night, news of Singh's death spread swiftly, sparking widespread reflection on his life and legacy. Tributes flowed from all corners of the country, highlighting his humility, vision, and unwavering commitment to the nation. Citizens and leaders alike remembered him as a guiding light during India's challenging times.

In the streets of Delhi, conversations about Singh's contributions filled the air, with citizens emphasizing his role in shaping national destiny and inspiring hope. Online, social media resonated with tributes describing him as a legend who embodied resilience and integrity. Singh's legacy continues to be a guiding force for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)