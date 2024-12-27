Left Menu

Dame Maggie Smith's Legacy Honored in New 'Downton Abbey' Film

Dame Maggie Smith, celebrated for her iconic roles, receives a heartfelt tribute in the upcoming 'Downton Abbey' film. Executive producer Gareth Neame highlights the significance of this homage, marking the impact of Smith's life and career as both cast and crew mourn her passing at age 89.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:13 IST
Dame Maggie Smith's Legacy Honored in New 'Downton Abbey' Film
Dame Maggie Smith (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The upcoming third installment of the 'Downton Abbey' movie franchise will pay a special tribute to veteran star Dame Maggie Smith, who recently passed away at the age of 89. Executive producer Gareth Neame revealed the news, noting the tribute's poignancy given Smith's recent demise.

Speaking to TVLine, Neame expressed how Smith's passing adds depth to the storyline, as it encapsulates both the on-screen and off-screen mourning of the Dowager Countess. Neame remarked that the new film now mourns not only the character's loss but also Smith's legacy as the matriarch of the show.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dame Maggie Smith left a lasting impression with roles in films like 'Murder by Death', 'Sister Act', and 'Hook'. Her celebrated television performances include her Emmy-winning portrayal in 'Downton Abbey' and a starring role in 'My House in Umbria'. Her family continues her legacy in theater and film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024