Dame Maggie Smith's Legacy Honored in New 'Downton Abbey' Film

The upcoming third installment of the 'Downton Abbey' movie franchise will pay a special tribute to veteran star Dame Maggie Smith, who recently passed away at the age of 89. Executive producer Gareth Neame revealed the news, noting the tribute's poignancy given Smith's recent demise.

Speaking to TVLine, Neame expressed how Smith's passing adds depth to the storyline, as it encapsulates both the on-screen and off-screen mourning of the Dowager Countess. Neame remarked that the new film now mourns not only the character's loss but also Smith's legacy as the matriarch of the show.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dame Maggie Smith left a lasting impression with roles in films like 'Murder by Death', 'Sister Act', and 'Hook'. Her celebrated television performances include her Emmy-winning portrayal in 'Downton Abbey' and a starring role in 'My House in Umbria'. Her family continues her legacy in theater and film.

