Left Menu

Kashmiri Warmth: Mosques Open Doors Amidst Snowy Struggles

In a touching act of hospitality, locals in Gund, Kashmir, sheltered stranded tourists in a mosque amid heavy snowfall. The warm gesture highlighted Kashmir's tradition of generosity. Videos of this humanitarian effort went viral as tourists expressed gratitude and praised the locals' kindness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:25 IST
Kashmiri Warmth: Mosques Open Doors Amidst Snowy Struggles
Heavy snowfall in Uttarkashi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming display of Kashmiri hospitality, residents of Gund along the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway opened the doors of a mosque to provide refuge for travelers stranded due to heavy snowfall.

A dozen tourists from Punjab were caught in the snow on Friday, as their vehicles were immobilized and local accommodations fell short. Gund residents offered the Jamia Masjid as a shelter for the night, as it has a hamaam, which stays warm, according to officials.

The tourists expressed immense gratitude for this timely rescue, which resonates with Kashmir's long-standing tradition of hospitality, praised by figures like Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and PDP leader Iltija Mufti on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024