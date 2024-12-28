Kashmiri Warmth: Mosques Open Doors Amidst Snowy Struggles

In a heartwarming display of Kashmiri hospitality, residents of Gund along the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway opened the doors of a mosque to provide refuge for travelers stranded due to heavy snowfall.

A dozen tourists from Punjab were caught in the snow on Friday, as their vehicles were immobilized and local accommodations fell short. Gund residents offered the Jamia Masjid as a shelter for the night, as it has a hamaam, which stays warm, according to officials.

The tourists expressed immense gratitude for this timely rescue, which resonates with Kashmir's long-standing tradition of hospitality, praised by figures like Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and PDP leader Iltija Mufti on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)