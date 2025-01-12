Left Menu

President Murmu Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. She highlighted his influence in inspiring youth for nation-building and spreading India's spiritual heritage to the West. Vivekananda's legacy continues to motivate people worldwide, according to President Murmu's message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 09:21 IST
President Murmu Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy
Swami Vivekananda
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu paid respects to the iconic spiritual leader and social reformer, Swami Vivekananda, on his birth anniversary. Speaking via a message on X, Murmu underscored the continued global influence of Vivekananda in inspiring youth towards constructive contributions in nation-building and service to humanity.

Born on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda has left an indelible legacy that resonates across generations. His spiritual teachings not only propelled India's cultural and spiritual ethos into the Western world but also fueled a renewed sense of self-confidence among Indians, according to the President's statement.

President Murmu emphasized the motivational impact Vivekananda had on the youth, encouraging them to harness their potential for the greater good. His enduring legacy continues to guide many across the globe in their personal and communal endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025