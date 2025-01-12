President Murmu Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu paid respects to the iconic spiritual leader and social reformer, Swami Vivekananda, on his birth anniversary. Speaking via a message on X, Murmu underscored the continued global influence of Vivekananda in inspiring youth towards constructive contributions in nation-building and service to humanity.

Born on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda has left an indelible legacy that resonates across generations. His spiritual teachings not only propelled India's cultural and spiritual ethos into the Western world but also fueled a renewed sense of self-confidence among Indians, according to the President's statement.

President Murmu emphasized the motivational impact Vivekananda had on the youth, encouraging them to harness their potential for the greater good. His enduring legacy continues to guide many across the globe in their personal and communal endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)