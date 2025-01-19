IIT Madras Director's Gomutra Remarks Spark Controversy

A video clip featuring IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti commending the 'medicinal value' of 'Gomutra' has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion and controversy. Speaking at a Maatu Pongal event, Kamakoti shared an anecdote of gomutra aiding recovery from a fever and highlighted its purported antimicrobial and digestive benefits.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from rationalist groups and political figures, including DMK leader TKS Elangovan and Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram. Critics accused Kamakoti of promoting pseudoscience and demanded proof or an apology. Kamakoti emphasized organic farming's significance and advocated for the protection of indigenous cattle breeds.

Amidst the heated debate, Kamakoti underscored the economic, nutritional, and environmental benefits of cow protection, advocating for a transition to organic agriculture and cautioning against land conversion for commercial use. His comments highlight the cultural significance and ongoing discussions around indigenous livestock and sustainable farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)