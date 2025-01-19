Left Menu

Knife Attack Shocks Bollywood: Saif Ali Khan Recovering

Actor Saif Ali Khan is recovering well after being attacked and stabbed with a knife in his home. The shocking incident occurred in Bandra, raising concerns about celebrity security and safety. The assailant, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, intended to commit theft. Saif recently underwent emergency surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:12 IST
Saif Ali Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is on the mend following a knife attack in his Bandra apartment. His sister, Soha Ali Khan, expressed gratitude for his recovery and thanked well-wishers for their support. The assault has highlighted pressing security concerns in the world of celebrity.

Khan, aged 54, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital and underwent emergency surgery after the incident, which occurred around 2:30 am. The attack has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about the motives behind such intrusions.

The assailant, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national using the alias Bijoy Das, was apprehended in Thane. Initial investigations indicate that the intruder intended to commit theft, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

