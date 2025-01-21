Stitching Stories: Exploring Miao Embroidery in Guizhou
This video series features international photographers exploring the diverse culture of Guizhou through Miao embroidery. It highlights the cultural significance and artistic prowess embedded in this craft, showcasing its beauty and global impact, as captured by photographer Alice Griffs during her journey with Miao designers.
- Country:
- China
An international short video series ''Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou'', a collaboration between Guizhou Satellite TV and the International Communication Center, highlights the rich cultural tapestry of Guizhou through the eyes of global photographers.
Miao embroidery is much more than craft—it's a vibrant statement of the Miao ethnic group's cultural heritage. With intricate and colorful patterns, these needlework masterpieces narrate historical tales, myths, and celebrate the beauty of nature. This artistic legacy has captivated audiences worldwide, notably at stages like Milan Fashion Week.
In this notable episode, Belarusian photographer Alice Griffs, based in Shanghai, is invited by designer Gu Axin to explore the uniqueness of Miao embroidery. Her journey uncovers its intricate techniques in Maige Miao and Bouyei Township and Jianhe County, bringing her closer to the region's artistic heart and its charming landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kans Comes to PBD 2025: Promoting Odisha's Rich Cultural Heritage
Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Bridging Cultural Heritage and Unity
Prime Minister Modi's Dual Dedication: Naval Might and Cultural Heritage
Reviving Kolkata's Tram Legacy: A Call to Preserve Cultural Heritage
Maha Kumbh Mela: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage