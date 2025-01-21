Stitching Stories: Exploring Miao Embroidery in Guizhou

An international short video series ''Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou'', a collaboration between Guizhou Satellite TV and the International Communication Center, highlights the rich cultural tapestry of Guizhou through the eyes of global photographers.

Miao embroidery is much more than craft—it's a vibrant statement of the Miao ethnic group's cultural heritage. With intricate and colorful patterns, these needlework masterpieces narrate historical tales, myths, and celebrate the beauty of nature. This artistic legacy has captivated audiences worldwide, notably at stages like Milan Fashion Week.

In this notable episode, Belarusian photographer Alice Griffs, based in Shanghai, is invited by designer Gu Axin to explore the uniqueness of Miao embroidery. Her journey uncovers its intricate techniques in Maige Miao and Bouyei Township and Jianhe County, bringing her closer to the region's artistic heart and its charming landscapes.

