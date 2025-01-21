Left Menu

Stitching Stories: Exploring Miao Embroidery in Guizhou

This video series features international photographers exploring the diverse culture of Guizhou through Miao embroidery. It highlights the cultural significance and artistic prowess embedded in this craft, showcasing its beauty and global impact, as captured by photographer Alice Griffs during her journey with Miao designers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guiyang | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:03 IST
Stitching Stories: Exploring Miao Embroidery in Guizhou
  • Country:
  • China

An international short video series ''Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou'', a collaboration between Guizhou Satellite TV and the International Communication Center, highlights the rich cultural tapestry of Guizhou through the eyes of global photographers.

Miao embroidery is much more than craft—it's a vibrant statement of the Miao ethnic group's cultural heritage. With intricate and colorful patterns, these needlework masterpieces narrate historical tales, myths, and celebrate the beauty of nature. This artistic legacy has captivated audiences worldwide, notably at stages like Milan Fashion Week.

In this notable episode, Belarusian photographer Alice Griffs, based in Shanghai, is invited by designer Gu Axin to explore the uniqueness of Miao embroidery. Her journey uncovers its intricate techniques in Maige Miao and Bouyei Township and Jianhe County, bringing her closer to the region's artistic heart and its charming landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025