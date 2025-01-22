Left Menu

Airra Diamonds: The Ethical Sparkle of Lab-Grown Luxury

Airra Diamonds, originating from Kerala, is launching a nationwide chain of lab-grown diamond boutiques in India. With the first store opening in Kochi, the brand emphasizes sustainability and personalized jewelry design, providing an eco-friendly, affordable alternative to traditional diamonds. Parent company Southern Multi-State Cooperative supports this venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:25 IST
  • India

Kochi, Kerala - Airra Diamonds is set to revolutionize the jewelry sector in India with its forthcoming chain of lab-grown diamond boutiques. Signifying a blend of Kerala's rich heritage and advanced sustainability, the first boutique will launch on March 29 in Jawahar Nagar, Kadavantra, Kochi.

With plans to establish 40 outlets across the country, Airra Diamonds offers both online and offline shopping for contemporary, eco-friendly jewelry. The boutique in Kochi will feature tailor-made services, allowing customers to personalize their jewelry pieces with the help of expert designers.

This initiative reflects Airra Diamonds' commitment to environmental responsibility, using technology to produce diamonds indistinguishable from natural ones. Supported by its parent company, Southern Multi-State Cooperative, Airra paves the way for luxurious, ethical diamond ownership.

