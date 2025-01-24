Left Menu

Final Verdict: Amanda Knox Convicted for Slander in Italy

Italy's highest court upheld the conviction of Amanda Knox for slander, connected to the infamous 2007 murder case of her British flatmate, Meredith Kercher. Knox received a three-year sentence, but it has no practical impact due to time already served. Knox's legal pursuit to clear her name continues, despite surprise at the court's decision.

In the climax of a nearly two-decade-long legal saga, Italy's top court has upheld Amanda Knox's slander conviction. The American was accused of falsely implicating Congolese bar owner, Patrick Lumumba, in the 2007 murder of her British flatmate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia.

Knox, who spent four years in prison before her murder conviction was overturned in 2015, sought to clear her name in this last legal avenue. The ruling carries no practical implications, as the three-year slander sentence has been accounted for by her time already served.

While Knox expressed her frustration, the verdict was welcomed by Lumumba. Rudy Guede, another individual involved in the case, served a sentence but was released early in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

