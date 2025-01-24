Final Verdict: Amanda Knox Convicted for Slander in Italy

In the climax of a nearly two-decade-long legal saga, Italy's top court has upheld Amanda Knox's slander conviction. The American was accused of falsely implicating Congolese bar owner, Patrick Lumumba, in the 2007 murder of her British flatmate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia.

Knox, who spent four years in prison before her murder conviction was overturned in 2015, sought to clear her name in this last legal avenue. The ruling carries no practical implications, as the three-year slander sentence has been accounted for by her time already served.

While Knox expressed her frustration, the verdict was welcomed by Lumumba. Rudy Guede, another individual involved in the case, served a sentence but was released early in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)