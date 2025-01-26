Arunoday Saha: Literary Economist Earns Padma Shri Honor

Arunoday Saha, the former vice-chancellor of Tripura University, has been honored with the Padma Shri award for his notable contributions to education and literature. An economics student by training, Saha has always had literature coursing through his veins, and the award marks a significant recognition of his literary achievements.

The announcement of the award has prompted congratulatory messages from dignitaries including Chief Minister Manik Saha, who acknowledged the profound impact of Saha's work on education and literature. The Chief Minister praised Saha's ability to inspire others in academia and beyond with his writing.

Born in Bishalgarh, Tripura in 1948, Saha has journeyed from being a school teacher to leading a central university and authoring 10 books. This latest accolade follows the Tripura Vibhushan Award, granted to Saha earlier in 2023 for his contributions to education.

