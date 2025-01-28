Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Teases Connection to Iconic 'Deewaar'

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor hinted at a link between his upcoming film 'Deva' and the 1975 classic 'Deewaar', featuring Amitabh Bachchan's legendary character Vijay.

In 'Deva', Kapoor steps into the shoes of a cunning yet defiant police officer, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film also features stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

The teaser poster, released earlier this year, depicted Kapoor with a cigarette in front of Bachchan's 'Deewaar' mural, sparking questions about the connection. Kapoor defers to director Andrrews for answers, but acknowledges the significance of 'Deewaar'. The original film, celebrated as a hallmark of Hindi cinema, explored the diverging paths of two brothers in Mumbai's slums.

(With inputs from agencies.)