Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Teases Connection to Iconic 'Deewaar'
Shahid Kapoor suggests a connection between his upcoming film 'Deva' and the classic Hindi film 'Deewaar', starring Amitabh Bachchan. Kapoor plays a rebellious police officer, with the movie directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film releases on January 31, evoking nostalgia for Bollywood classics.
On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor hinted at a link between his upcoming film 'Deva' and the 1975 classic 'Deewaar', featuring Amitabh Bachchan's legendary character Vijay.
In 'Deva', Kapoor steps into the shoes of a cunning yet defiant police officer, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film also features stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.
The teaser poster, released earlier this year, depicted Kapoor with a cigarette in front of Bachchan's 'Deewaar' mural, sparking questions about the connection. Kapoor defers to director Andrrews for answers, but acknowledges the significance of 'Deewaar'. The original film, celebrated as a hallmark of Hindi cinema, explored the diverging paths of two brothers in Mumbai's slums.
