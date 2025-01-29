Women’s Cricket Shines in Bengal-Britain Friendship Cup

The 'Bengal-Britain Travel Friendship Cup - Season 2' is set to captivate audiences with an exciting cricket tournament hosted at the Police Athletic Club from February 1-2. This year, women's cricket will be in the spotlight, marking a significant milestone in the Cup's history.

In an event blending sports and cultural diplomacy, both men's and women's teams will compete, underscoring the UK-India partnership. British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, Andrew Fleming, emphasized the tournament's role in fostering closer ties through a shared enthusiasm for cricket and tourism.

A special T10 women's match on February 2 will celebrate inclusivity and gender equality, fulfilling a promise made by Fleming in the previous edition. This cultural exchange initiative, launched last year, aims to promote sports, tourism, and mutual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)