Women’s Cricket Shines in Bengal-Britain Friendship Cup

The 'Bengal-Britain Travel Friendship Cup - Season 2' will take place from February 1-2 at the Police Athletic Club, showcasing both men's and women's cricket. This event highlights cultural ties and gender equality in sports, as promised by British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming.

The 'Bengal-Britain Travel Friendship Cup - Season 2' is set to captivate audiences with an exciting cricket tournament hosted at the Police Athletic Club from February 1-2. This year, women's cricket will be in the spotlight, marking a significant milestone in the Cup's history.

In an event blending sports and cultural diplomacy, both men's and women's teams will compete, underscoring the UK-India partnership. British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, Andrew Fleming, emphasized the tournament's role in fostering closer ties through a shared enthusiasm for cricket and tourism.

A special T10 women's match on February 2 will celebrate inclusivity and gender equality, fulfilling a promise made by Fleming in the previous edition. This cultural exchange initiative, launched last year, aims to promote sports, tourism, and mutual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

