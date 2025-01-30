Embracing Peace: Gandhi's Legacy in Contemporary Society

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the necessity of prioritizing the welfare of neglected communities during a Shanti Doot Sammelan event. This gathering commemorated Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom with a focus on societal empowerment and cohesion.

Addressing the event organized by the Gandhi Global Family, Sinha paid tribute to Gandhi, emphasizing the enduring relevance of his principles of truth and non-violence. Sinha asserted that Gandhi's ideals remain vital for peaceful conflict resolution and inclusive development.

Sinha encouraged collective societal efforts towards empowering youth, women, farmers, and marginalized groups. The Lieutenant Governor reassured continued celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti across Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the commitment to Gandhi's vision for peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)