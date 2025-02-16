Left Menu

Celebrating 50 Years of Care: Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage Marks Golden Jubilee

Sri Lanka's Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage celebrates 50 years of providing sanctuary to elephants. Inaugurated in 1975 with five elephants, it now houses 69. The facility cares for strays and injured elephants. Celebrations featured a special fruit feast for the elephants, highlighting decades of commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 16-02-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka commemorated a significant milestone as the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage celebrated its golden jubilee on Sunday, marking 50 years of dedication to elephant care. The sanctuary, located near Colombo, was established in 1975 to provide refuge for elephants in need.

Beginning with just five baby elephants, the orphanage today is home to 69 elephants of various ages, as reported by Chandana Rajapaksa, the Director General of the Zoological Department. The facility is renowned for rescuing and nurturing elephants that have strayed from their herds or suffered injuries.

To celebrate the orphanage's 50th anniversary, a special feast of fruits was prepared for the elephants. Social media posts showcased officials cutting a large cake and feeding it to the elephants, while visitors participated by offering fruits. The occasion was a testament to the successful conservation and breeding efforts over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

