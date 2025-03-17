Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Faces Historic Cybersecurity Breach
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that an old phone and email of hers were hacked. Despite the breach, Sheinbaum assured that necessary warnings were given. She emphasized the old status of the email and stated the phone is now only used for communication with her supporters.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Monday that her outdated phone and email have been subjected to a cyber attack. The hack was confirmed during her daily press conference.
Sheinbaum reassured the public, stating she had issued the necessary alerts upon discovering the breach. Importantly, she emphasized that the email compromised was an old one, and the hacked phone is no longer employed for personal conversations.
The phone, as clarified by Sheinbaum, serves a new purpose in her communications strategy, used solely for dialogue with her supporters. This approach, she indicated, helps maintain transparency while safeguarding personal interactions.
