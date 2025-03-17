Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Faces Historic Cybersecurity Breach

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Monday that her outdated phone and email have been subjected to a cyber attack. The hack was confirmed during her daily press conference.

Sheinbaum reassured the public, stating she had issued the necessary alerts upon discovering the breach. Importantly, she emphasized that the email compromised was an old one, and the hacked phone is no longer employed for personal conversations.

The phone, as clarified by Sheinbaum, serves a new purpose in her communications strategy, used solely for dialogue with her supporters. This approach, she indicated, helps maintain transparency while safeguarding personal interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)