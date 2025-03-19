Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Prioritize Love and Music Over Wedding Plans

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, are putting their wedding plans on ice to center their attention on an impending album, 'I Said I Love You First.' Set to hit the shelves on March 21, the album is a testament to their collaborative effort and the love they share.

E! News reports that in a recent interview, Blanco disclosed that while Gomez keeps coming up with fresh ideas for their wedding, they both chose to focus instead on their music endeavor for now. Gomez described this period as a 'special time' to make music together and display their affection through artistry.

'I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it,' Gomez said, as reported by E! News. Blanco, 37, echoed her sentiments, noting that they are savoring their engagement and prefer a patient approach to wedding planning.

'We're very much 'take it one day at a time'-type of people. We're still not over this moment,' he said. The couple, engaged since December following Blanco's romantic Taco Bell picnic proposal, finds joy and intimacy in creating music in their home studio.

The album, 'I Said I Love You First', serves as a deeply personal and intimate project combining their respective stories. Gomez remarked on the project's significance, stating, 'This whole project embodies his stories combined with my stories. They have meanings that are really just personal to both of us.'

