Narmada River: A Bridge of Prosperity Between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, affirmed on Monday the Narmada River's pivotal role in bolstering the economic prosperity of both Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. He extolled the entrepreneurial spirit of the Gujarati community for their significant business achievements in India and worldwide.

Yadav expressed appreciation for the large Gujarati population residing in Madhya Pradesh, acknowledging their contributions and hard work in various regions, including Gujarat and internationally. His remarks came while welcoming Gujarat's CM, Bhupendra Patel, and State Home Minister, Harsh Sanghvi, at the airport.

The 'Sadakal Gujarat-Bhopal' programme was a significant event, celebrating the contributions of the Gujarati diaspora. It featured cultural presentations and Gujarati cuisine, organized by the Gujarat government and the Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujarati Foundation. Symbolically, Yadav presented a statue of Raja Bhoj and planted a mango sapling alongside Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)