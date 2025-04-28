Alexander Payne Takes the Helm at Venice Film Festival 2025

Renowned filmmaker Alexander Payne is poised to preside over the jury of the esteemed Venice Film Festival 2025, which is set to commence on August 27.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Payne expressed his honor and excitement at this prestigious appointment, noting his admiration for the festival's longstanding tradition of celebrating film as an art form. ''It's an enormous honour and joy to serve on the jury at Venice,'' Payne stated.

Artistic director Alberto Barbera praised Payne's cinematic knowledge and passion, highlighting his suitability for the role. Payne, a two-time Oscar-winning screenwriter, is well-regarded for his contributions to film.

