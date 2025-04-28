Alexander Payne Takes the Helm at Venice Film Festival 2025
Renowned filmmaker Alexander Payne will preside as head of the jury at the Venice Film Festival 2025, commencing on August 27. Payne, a two-time Oscar winner, expressed his excitement and honor at the appointment. The festival, recognized for celebrating film as an art form, will conclude on September 6.
