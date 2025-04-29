Left Menu

Cricket-Powered Travel Adventures Fueled by Passionate Indian Fans

The 'Pitch Perfect Journeys' report by Skyscanner highlights how cricket drives the travel choices of Indians. Increasingly, fans are extending their trips to explore host cities post-match. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a major travel motivator, with fans keen on witnessing matches both domestically and internationally.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – A recent report by Skyscanner, titled 'Pitch Perfect Journeys,' reveals the significant impact of cricket on travel decisions made by Indians. With a staggering 80% looking to watch an IPL match live this season, cricket enthusiasts see the sport not just as a game but as a lifestyle, driving travel plans both locally and abroad.

The data shows that 50% of fans extend their trips by 3–4 days to explore host cities, indicating a trend towards combining cricket with tourism. With a focus on the Indian Premier League, this travel trend highlights fan eagerness to turn matchdays into full-fledged vacations, exploring local cultures and landmarks.

Skyscanner's insights underscore the meticulous planning by cricket fans, who consider factors like stadium atmosphere, team participation, and vacation opportunities. Influencer Taran Singh shares tips for fans to enhance their matchday experience, emphasizing comfort and strategic preparation in making the most of cricket-inspired travel.

