Miss World 2025: Celebrating Global Glamour in Hyderabad
Miss World 2025 contestants were warmly welcomed in Hyderabad, visiting iconic landmarks like Charminar and Laad Bazar. The cultural experience included traditional music and bangle-making demonstrations. The event, aimed at enhancing Telangana's global profile, featured a cultural evening at Chowmahalla Palace and tours of key tourist sites.
On Tuesday, the Miss World 2025 contestants were treated to a grand reception in Hyderabad, representing 109 different countries. The participants visited key city landmarks like the historic Charminar and the vibrant Laad Bazar, renowned for its exquisite bangles and pearls.
The iconic Charminar was alive with a festive spirit, as the beauty queens were welcomed with a red carpet and the lively beats of Marfa music. Many joined in the dance, marking a jubilant celebration of culture and unity.
The Miss World hopefuls later experienced a curated heritage walk through the Old City, getting a close look at traditional bangle-making in Laad Bazar. Shopkeepers welcomed them warmly, offering their products as gifts, and encouraged them to share Hyderabad's unique charm globally.
