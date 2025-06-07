Left Menu

Jharkhand's Joyful Celebrations of Bakrid

Muslims in Jharkhand gathered at mosques for Eid-ul-Adha prayers, wearing traditional attire. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended greetings. Security was heightened in Ranchi to ensure peace during the celebrations.

Ranchi | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:28 IST

In a display of unity and faith, Muslims across Jharkhand congregated at mosques to offer prayers on the occasion of Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, on Saturday morning.

Traditional attire and prayer caps adorned the crowds, which included families and children participating in the special prayers. Among those extending their greetings were Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. 'Heartfelt congratulations to everyone on Eid-ul-Adha. I pray that you all remain healthy, happy, and prosperous,' Soren shared via social media.

To ensure peaceful observance of the festival, elaborate security measures were put in place, especially in Ranchi, where a large congregation was observed. Ranchi Police confirmed that security protocols were heightened to maintain law and order during the celebrations.

