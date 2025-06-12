Princess Kako Strengthens Japan-Brazil Ties on Milestone Tour

Japan's Princess Kako of Akishino was warmly welcomed by Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a private ceremony, as part of her 11-day tour of the South American country.

Princess Kako addressed Brazil's Congress, expressing gratitude for the century-long hospitality extended to Japanese immigrants. The trip celebrates 130 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil, with Kako emphasizing the deepening relationship fostered by both Japanese and Brazilian citizens.

The princess's visit highlights Brazil's substantial Japanese-descended population and their contribution to bilateral ties. As the only heir to Emperor Naruhito with no male children, Princess Kako's father is next in line for the throne, noting Japan's tradition of male succession.

