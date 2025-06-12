Left Menu

Princess Kako Strengthens Japan-Brazil Ties on Milestone Tour

Japan's Princess Kako visited Brazil, meeting President Lula and addressing Congress to celebrate 130 years of Japan-Brazil relations. Her tour includes significant cultural and historical sites, highlighting the longstanding Japanese community in Brazil. The visit underscores the countries' bilateral relationship and exploration of collaborative opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 12-06-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 01:26 IST
Princess Kako Strengthens Japan-Brazil Ties on Milestone Tour
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Japan's Princess Kako of Akishino was warmly welcomed by Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a private ceremony, as part of her 11-day tour of the South American country.

Princess Kako addressed Brazil's Congress, expressing gratitude for the century-long hospitality extended to Japanese immigrants. The trip celebrates 130 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil, with Kako emphasizing the deepening relationship fostered by both Japanese and Brazilian citizens.

The princess's visit highlights Brazil's substantial Japanese-descended population and their contribution to bilateral ties. As the only heir to Emperor Naruhito with no male children, Princess Kako's father is next in line for the throne, noting Japan's tradition of male succession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025