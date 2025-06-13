Strengthening Cultural Bridges: New MoU Between Madhya Pradesh and France
Madhya Pradesh, France, and a French language institute have signed a tripartite MoU to enhance cultural and tourism ties. The agreement aims to establish the Indian state as a cultural and tourism hub while fostering mutual cooperation in industries and arts, benefiting local artists and attracting tourists.
A groundbreaking tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked on Friday between Madhya Pradesh, France, and a French language institute, aiming to enhance cultural and tourism cooperation. This initiative marks a significant step in fostering ties between India and France, setting Madhya Pradesh as a new center for cultural exchange.
The MoU was signed in Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and French Ambassador Dr. Thierry Mathou. Officials highlighted that this partnership will not only fortify cultural relations but also explore industrial, entrepreneurial, and handicrafts collaborations between the regions.
Under this agreement, a variety of cultural programs, such as art festivals and film screenings, will be jointly organized. With plans to translate tourism promotional materials into French and offer French language training, the MoU promises to elevate Madhya Pradesh's global cultural and tourism profile over the next three years.
