Honoring Valor: 84th Raising Day of the Assam Regiment
The 84th Raising Day of the Assam Regiment was celebrated with tributes to fallen soldiers. Mizoram Governor General V.K. Singh and various dignitaries attended, praising the regiment's dedication. The event included a session discussing the regiment's contributions. Attendees urged continuation of the legacy of courage and sacrifice.
The Assam Regiment of the Indian Army marked its 84th Raising Day on Monday, with solemn ceremonies to honor soldiers who have died in service to the nation. Mizoram Governor General V.K. Singh led the tributes, highlighting the regiment's storied dedication.
Alongside the governor, members of the Mizoram Ex-Services League, Assam Regiment, and Assam Rifles placed wreaths at the War Memorial in an emotional tribute to the regiment's fallen heroes.
An interactive session followed at the AR Ground, focusing on the regiment's significant historical contributions. The event concluded with calls to maintain the regiment's legacy of courage and sacrifice, inspiring future generations.
