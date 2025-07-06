Left Menu

Traditions and Tribulations: Muharram and Ghurti Rath Yatra in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, Muharram and the Ghurti Rath Yatra were observed with traditional fervor and elaborate security. An electrocution incident marred preparations, resulting in one casualty. Authorities enforced a 'dry day' and restricted vehicle movements for safety. The event emphasized themes of brotherhood and resistance to oppression.

Traditions and Tribulations: Muharram and Ghurti Rath Yatra in Jharkhand
Muharram and the Ghurti Rath Yatra were celebrated with enthusiasm and significant security measures in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, on Sunday.

Muharram observances were peaceful statewide, honoring Hazrat Imam Hussain's martyrdom. Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised the message of brotherhood and resistance against oppression. However, a tragic incident occurred when an individual died from electrocution during Tazia preparations in Giridih.

Security was tightened with drones and CCTVs across Jharkhand. Ranchi declared a 'dry day' and restricted traffic. Meanwhile, the return journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings was carried out with excitement and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

