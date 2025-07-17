Left Menu

SAIL's Storytelling Triumph: Celebrating Women and Culture of Happiness

Kirti Singh and Chanchala Bohra are among the top women winners in SAIL's short story competition, which celebrated cultural happiness through steel. With 80% female winners, the contest drew 1,000 entries, showcasing diverse perspectives and SAIL's role in national progress. Winning stories may feature in SAIL's magazine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable showcase of storytelling, Kirti Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Chanchala Bohra from Karnataka have been recognized among the top 10 winners in a short story competition organized by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Out of approximately 1,000 entries, the competition highlighted the theme 'SAIL: Building a culture of happiness, where every smile matters.' The winners, split equally between English and Hindi submissions, signify the nation's diverse narratives and are set to receive awards across five categories, offering prizes up to Rs 10,000.

The contest underscores SAIL's role in India's progress and its commitment to the upliftment of its citizens. Praised for having eight out of ten winners being women, the event illustrates SAIL's dedication to fostering storytelling that emphasizes its cultural impact and enhances the company's rapport with the Indian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

