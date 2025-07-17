SAIL's Storytelling Triumph: Celebrating Women and Culture of Happiness

In a remarkable showcase of storytelling, Kirti Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Chanchala Bohra from Karnataka have been recognized among the top 10 winners in a short story competition organized by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Out of approximately 1,000 entries, the competition highlighted the theme 'SAIL: Building a culture of happiness, where every smile matters.' The winners, split equally between English and Hindi submissions, signify the nation's diverse narratives and are set to receive awards across five categories, offering prizes up to Rs 10,000.

The contest underscores SAIL's role in India's progress and its commitment to the upliftment of its citizens. Praised for having eight out of ten winners being women, the event illustrates SAIL's dedication to fostering storytelling that emphasizes its cultural impact and enhances the company's rapport with the Indian populace.

