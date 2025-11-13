Left Menu

Harmony in the Valley: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Meets Hurriyat Leader

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met with Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Kashmir, focusing on peace, compassion, and inter-faith harmony. They discussed the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding, and Sri Sri's anti-drug efforts. A visit to Srinagar Central Jail was also mentioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar held a significant meeting with Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Kashmir on Thursday.

The discussions centered around peace, compassion, and inter-faith harmony, highlighting the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding in today's world.

Sri Sri expressed joy at returning to the Valley after seven years and commended its rich spiritual and cultural heritage. The meeting concluded with agreement that injustice and disempowerment contribute to radicalization, underscoring the need for a compassionate approach towards the release of political prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

