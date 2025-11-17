Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025: Honoring Stars of Innovation and Impact

The Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 concluded in grandeur at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, celebrating remarkable contributions across various fields. Instituted to honor the late Sri Ramoji Rao garu, the evening recognized seven individuals who have inspired society through their dedication and excellence.

Sri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Vice-President of India, delivered a keynote speech highlighting Ramoji Rao's enduring influence on media and society. The event spotlighted Rao's vision through the newly inaugurated Ramoji Dictionary, and featured cultural performances paying homage to his legacy.

Among the awardees was Shri Jaideep Hardikar for journalism and Prof. Madhavi Latha Gali for science and technology, reflecting a diverse range of achievements. These awards marked a pivotal moment in acknowledging individuals making significant societal impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)