Iconic Actor Dharmendra Mourned by UP's Political Leaders

Political leaders across Uttar Pradesh expressed their condolences following the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. He was remembered for his significant contributions to Indian cinema and his affable nature.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, paid tribute to Dharmendra's extensive legacy in the entertainment industry. Adityanath described his passing as an 'irreparable loss to art and cinema', offering tributes and prayers for the family and fans.

Dharmendra, a Padma Bhushan recipient and former BJP parliamentarian, was adored for his versatility and down-to-earth personality. Despite health struggles, his vibrant impact on the film world endures, as acknowledged by Congress leader Ajay Rai, and various state officials who expressed their heartfelt condolences online.