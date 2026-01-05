Epic Journey of the Colossal Shiva Lingam: A Spiritual Marvel in Bihar

The arrival of a monumental 33-foot-tall, 210-tonne Shiva Lingam in Bihar's Gopalganj district has captured the attention of thousands of devotees. Built in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, the Shiva Lingam is en route to its final destination at the Virat Ramayan Temple in East Champaran.

The project, overseen by the Bihar State Religious Trust Council, has taken 45 days and a journey of 2,500 kilometers through multiple Indian states. Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary described it as more than a stone, symbolizing immense spiritual dedication, envisioned by the late Kishore Kunal.

The Virat Ramayan Temple, with a planned height of 270 feet and a complex featuring 18 towers and 22 temples, is set to be completed by 2030. The Shiva Lingam's formal installation is scheduled for January 17, aligning with Krishna Chaturdashi.