Dr. Blossom Kochhar: Shaping Beauty's Holistic Future

Dr. Blossom Kochhar, a renowned aromatherapist and beauty expert, received the ELLE Beauty Legacy Award for her groundbreaking contributions to India's beauty and wellness industries. With a career spanning over four decades, she has pioneered holistic beauty practices worldwide, inspiring innovation and education in the field.

Updated: 28-01-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:19 IST
Dr. Blossom Kochhar, a trailblazer in India's beauty and wellness sector, has been awarded the ELLE Beauty Legacy Award at The ELLE List 2026 ceremony in Mumbai. This accolade honors her outstanding contributions over a remarkable career spanning more than forty years.

Known for pioneering aromatherapy in India, Dr. Kochhar has seamlessly integrated holistic wellness into the beauty landscape. Her efforts have not only elevated beauty to an esteemed profession but also empowered countless individuals, particularly women, youth, and underserved communities across the globe.

During the award presentation, Dr. Kochhar reflected on her journey and the evolution of beauty in India. The event was a gathering of influential figures from fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors, highlighting the legacy she's forged through education, innovation, and a deep-rooted compassion for nature.

