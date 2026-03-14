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Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Threats to Superstar Rajinikanth

Aadhav Arjuna, a TVK leader, stirred controversy by accusing the DMK of threatening Rajinikanth when he attempted to enter politics. This claim was met with backlash from Rajinikanth's supporters, including former advisor Ra Arjunamurthy, who denounced the remarks as false and politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:23 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Threats to Superstar Rajinikanth
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Aadhav Arjuna, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has sparked a heated controversy by accusing the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of threatening Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth during his political endeavors. Arjuna's comments led to significant backlash from Rajinikanth's fans and his former advisor.

Rajinikanth's former advisor, Ra Arjunamurthy, criticized Arjuna's remarks, urging TVK founder Vijay to take action against him. Tamil Nadu Minister S Regupathy also condemned the accusations, labeling them as lies aimed at gaining political leverage, while highlighting Rajinikanth's historical support for the DMK.

The allegations have ignited discussions among political circles and the star's supporters, emphasizing the actor's respected status and the sensitivity surrounding his attempted political involvement. Arjunamurthy argued that such baseless claims could damage political credibility and demean respected figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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