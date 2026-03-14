LPG Shortage Threatens Kashi's Sacred Traditions

The sacred kitchens of Kashi face an unprecedented crisis as LPG shortages threaten to halt operations at 'Maa Annapurna Ki Rasoi'. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai raised the alarm, stating that this disruption defies the age-old tradition of feeding devotees and the needy in the holy city.

Rai described the situation as a severe blow to Kashi's spiritual heritage and questioned why the government's preparations faltered in ensuring continuous supply amidst international tensions affecting petroleum products. He emphasized that such lapses damage the city's sanctity and demanded immediate restoration of LPG supplies.

Meanwhile, local authorities, including UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, refute claims of a gas crisis, attributing issues to rumors and consumer hoarding. They assure the availability of supplies soon, while temple authorities grapple with severe limits on their outreach, affecting thousands of devotees daily.