Left Menu

LPG Shortage Threatens Kashi's Sacred Traditions

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai claims that LPG shortages have halted the 'Maa Annapurna Ki Rasoi' in Kashi, affecting thousands who rely on it for meals. He blames this on administrative failure and calls for immediate action to restore gas supplies and tackle hoarding. Local officials deny any shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Varanasi | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:28 IST
LPG Shortage Threatens Kashi's Sacred Traditions
Ajay Rai
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred kitchens of Kashi face an unprecedented crisis as LPG shortages threaten to halt operations at 'Maa Annapurna Ki Rasoi'. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai raised the alarm, stating that this disruption defies the age-old tradition of feeding devotees and the needy in the holy city.

Rai described the situation as a severe blow to Kashi's spiritual heritage and questioned why the government's preparations faltered in ensuring continuous supply amidst international tensions affecting petroleum products. He emphasized that such lapses damage the city's sanctity and demanded immediate restoration of LPG supplies.

Meanwhile, local authorities, including UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, refute claims of a gas crisis, attributing issues to rumors and consumer hoarding. They assure the availability of supplies soon, while temple authorities grapple with severe limits on their outreach, affecting thousands of devotees daily.

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026