Omar Abdullah Launches Online Ticketing for J&K Gardens
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched an online ticketing platform for garden entries, enhancing digital governance and visitor convenience. Developed in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Bank, the system offers multiple payment options, simplifying the process without queuing at ticket counters.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled a progressive online ticketing platform for entry to the region's gardens. This initiative, a partnership between the Department of Floriculture, Gardens and Parks and the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, aims to boost digital governance and improve visitor experiences.
The digital platform simplifies the process of purchasing garden entry tickets, allowing tourists to book online and avoid waiting in line at ticket counters. The online system supports a range of payment methods, including debit and credit cards, UPI, and e-banking, offering flexibility and convenience for visitors.
This move is seen as a significant advancement in modernizing visitor services, aligning with efforts to leverage digital technology for enhanced transparency and operational efficiency in managing garden entries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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