Community-Driven Tourism: The Future of Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the need for community-driven and sustainable tourism, involving local stakeholders like tour operators and entrepreneurs. At the NEITC conference, he highlighted connectivity improvements and advocated for responsible tourism, stressing quality in homestays to ensure the sector's inclusive growth and authenticity.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to boost tourism, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein advocated for community-driven and sustainable practices in the sector at the North-East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC) conference.
Held in Namsai district, the conference underscores the region's newfound prominence, propelled by improved connectivity and infrastructure. Mein stressed the pivotal role of local stakeholders such as tour operators, homestay owners, and self-help groups (SHGs) in shaping the state's tourism landscape.
Highlighting the sector's growth potential, Mein urged for responsible tourism, emphasizing quality and authenticity in homestays. He called for a sense of ownership among locals to ensure sustainable progress. The event was attended by notable tourism ministry officials and representatives from the North-east states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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