Battle Over Kennedy Center Overhaul: Preservationists vs. Trump

A coalition of U.S. historic preservation and architectural organizations filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the Kennedy Center's board, aiming to halt major reconstruction efforts at the Washington performing arts venue. The legal action, initiated in federal court in Washington, posits that the Trump administration proceeded without the essential congressional approval and overlooked obligatory federal evaluations.

The involved organizations argue that the proposed project, necessitating a two-year closure of the facility, surpasses the limitations set by the Kennedy Center's governing law, which allegedly restricts the board's authority to essential repairs and improvements only. Rebecca Miller, executive director of the DC Preservation League, emphasized the Center's status as a national treasure honoring John F. Kennedy.

In a contrasting statement, a White House representative indicated President Trump's objective to establish the Trump-Kennedy Center as the world's premier performing arts venue. As part of broader plans for Washington, the project includes significant structural changes, sparking ongoing legal disputes. The outcome remains pending as further renovations loom post-July 4th.

(With inputs from agencies.)