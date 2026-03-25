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Sanjay Dutt Engages with Andhra CM to Boost Film Industry

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to discuss enhancing the state's film industry infrastructure. Dutt shared ideas on making Andhra a pivotal hub for film shootings. Meanwhile, his latest film, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', continues to dominate global box offices, crossing Rs 700 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:16 IST
Sanjay Dutt Engages with Andhra CM to Boost Film Industry
Sanjay Dutt with CM Chandrababu Naidu (Image source: AP CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant move for the Indian film industry, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt paid a visit to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday. The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to boost infrastructure for the film industry in the state, which has expressed ambitions of becoming a major hub for film shoots.

The discussions between Dutt and Naidu centered around the government's vision to transform Andhra Pradesh into a focal point for cinematic opportunities. Sanjay Dutt, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', showed keen interest in contributing to these plans.

Dutt's film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has gained immense popularity, raking in over Rs 700 crore worldwide since its release on March 19. This sequel to 'Dhurandhar' (2025), starring an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan, sets a strong precedent for Bollywood's potential impact on regional economies through cinema.

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