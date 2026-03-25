Tourist's Beach Quarrel Turns Violent in Goa

A Bengaluru tourist was severely injured in an altercation at Calangute beach, Goa. The incident involved Kaushat Pasha, who was allegedly attacked by around 20 shack employees on Tuesday.

The dispute began after Pasha sat on a beach bed at the shack, leading to a quarrel. Reports state that the employees objected to his presence, escalating the situation.

Pasha sustained serious skull injuries and was admitted to Mapusa's district government hospital. Authorities have registered a case of assault and rioting against the suspects, and an investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)