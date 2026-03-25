Left Menu

Tourist's Beach Quarrel Turns Violent in Goa

A Bengaluru tourist, Kaushat Pasha, was seriously injured after being attacked by about 20 employees at a Goa beach shack. The altercation began over a disagreement about sitting on a beach bed. Police have registered a case of assault and rioting against the shack workers, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:20 IST
Tourist's Beach Quarrel Turns Violent in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru tourist was severely injured in an altercation at Calangute beach, Goa. The incident involved Kaushat Pasha, who was allegedly attacked by around 20 shack employees on Tuesday.

The dispute began after Pasha sat on a beach bed at the shack, leading to a quarrel. Reports state that the employees objected to his presence, escalating the situation.

Pasha sustained serious skull injuries and was admitted to Mapusa's district government hospital. Authorities have registered a case of assault and rioting against the suspects, and an investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026