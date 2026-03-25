Path to Reconciliation: Jacobite Leader Calls for Peace Amid Century-Old Church Feud
Baselios Joseph, the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, urges an end to the longstanding feud with the Orthodox faction. Advocating for discussions over litigation, he emphasizes unity and understanding. Recent court rulings and high-level interventions, including by India's Prime Minister, highlight the ongoing, complex nature of the dispute.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Baselios Joseph, the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, has made a heartfelt appeal to resolve the protracted feud with the Orthodox faction that has haunted India for over a century.
Addressing the media, Joseph emphasized the importance of dialogue over courtroom battles, which have drained both resources and morale. He acknowledged the Supreme Court's past rulings favoring the Orthodox side but maintained that amicable discussions could pave the way for a mutual resolution.
His call for peace coincided with a recent Kerala High Court decision that overturned an earlier order directing the takeover of churches embroiled in the dispute, signaling a possible turning point. Despite challenges, Joseph remains hopeful for reconciliation, supported by interventions from political leaders at the state and national levels.
ALSO READ
Gulf Trip Promise Sparks Debate in Kerala
Delhi High Court Reserves Order on PFI Leader's Plea for Private Hospital Treatment
Kerala CM Slams Misogynistic Remarks Against MLA U Prathibha
Kerala's Political Landscape: UDF Ready to Challenge LDF in 2026
High Court Grants Bail in Alleged Exploitation Case