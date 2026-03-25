Path to Reconciliation: Jacobite Leader Calls for Peace Amid Century-Old Church Feud

In a significant development, Baselios Joseph, the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, has made a heartfelt appeal to resolve the protracted feud with the Orthodox faction that has haunted India for over a century.

Addressing the media, Joseph emphasized the importance of dialogue over courtroom battles, which have drained both resources and morale. He acknowledged the Supreme Court's past rulings favoring the Orthodox side but maintained that amicable discussions could pave the way for a mutual resolution.

His call for peace coincided with a recent Kerala High Court decision that overturned an earlier order directing the takeover of churches embroiled in the dispute, signaling a possible turning point. Despite challenges, Joseph remains hopeful for reconciliation, supported by interventions from political leaders at the state and national levels.