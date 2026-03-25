Left Menu

Path to Reconciliation: Jacobite Leader Calls for Peace Amid Century-Old Church Feud

Baselios Joseph, the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, urges an end to the longstanding feud with the Orthodox faction. Advocating for discussions over litigation, he emphasizes unity and understanding. Recent court rulings and high-level interventions, including by India's Prime Minister, highlight the ongoing, complex nature of the dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:24 IST
Path to Reconciliation: Jacobite Leader Calls for Peace Amid Century-Old Church Feud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Baselios Joseph, the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, has made a heartfelt appeal to resolve the protracted feud with the Orthodox faction that has haunted India for over a century.

Addressing the media, Joseph emphasized the importance of dialogue over courtroom battles, which have drained both resources and morale. He acknowledged the Supreme Court's past rulings favoring the Orthodox side but maintained that amicable discussions could pave the way for a mutual resolution.

His call for peace coincided with a recent Kerala High Court decision that overturned an earlier order directing the takeover of churches embroiled in the dispute, signaling a possible turning point. Despite challenges, Joseph remains hopeful for reconciliation, supported by interventions from political leaders at the state and national levels.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026