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IFFD 2026: Delhi's New Cinematic Heartbeat

The International Film Festival of Delhi 2026 kicked off with a star-studded event at Bharat Mandapam, showcasing global cinema and cultural identities. Opening with the film 'Sirat', the festival features screenings, discussions, and cultural events, aiming to establish Delhi as a global destination for art and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:30 IST
IFFD 2026: Delhi's New Cinematic Heartbeat
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with Bollywood diginitaries at IFFD 2026 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 commenced with a spectacular opening at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Tuesday, inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The event attracted a full house, marking one of the capital's most significant cultural gatherings, aimed at enhancing Delhi's profile as a global arts hub.

Prominent Bollywood figures such as Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut, and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra were in attendance. The lighting of the inaugural lamp by Chief Minister Gupta, alongside ministers and actors, was ceremonial in opening IFFD 2026. The event paid homage to 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', underscoring the festival's cultural significance.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were conferred upon Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, celebrating their pivotal roles in Indian cinema. Rekha Gupta emphasized the festival's role in redefining Delhi's cultural landscape, while Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted its contribution to positioning Delhi as a cultural capital. The festival's inaugural film, 'Sirat', set an international tone, aiming to connect Delhi's audiences with esteemed global cinema.

The festival, organized by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in collaboration with the Government of Delhi, will continue until March 31. It promises an array of screenings, masterclasses, and discussions across New Delhi, further integrating the city into the international cinematic community. The closing ceremony is slated for March 31.

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