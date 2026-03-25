Left Menu

Empowering Women in Cinema: Shweta Basu Prasad and Esha Gupta at IFFD 2026

At the International Film Festival Delhi 2026, actors Shweta Basu Prasad and Esha Gupta highlighted the significant contributions of women in cinema. They emphasized the need to celebrate and amplify the voices of female filmmakers and storytellers, acknowledging decades of progress and the pivotal role of women in shaping the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:16 IST
Empowering Women in Cinema: Shweta Basu Prasad and Esha Gupta at IFFD 2026
Shweta Basu Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the International Film Festival Delhi 2026, actors Shweta Basu Prasad and Esha Gupta highlighted the significant contributions of women in the film industry. Shweta noted the decades-long journey it took to carve a path for female actors, creators, and technical professionals, reflecting on the essential role they've played in cinema.

"It's not an overnight success," Shweta remarked, acknowledging the historical efforts of women who paved the way. She expressed satisfaction with IFFD's focus on celebrating both contemporary and pioneering women in cinema. Her sentiments were echoed by Esha Gupta, who emphasized the vital influence of the female gaze in storytelling.

Esha stressed the historical importance of women in cinema, stating, "Female gaze started when the earth was made." She lauded IFFD's theme as a celebration of women's contributions to cinema's core and urged for their amplified representation. Organized by Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation and partnered with KPMG, the festival aims to make film culture accessible across the capital while hosting a multitude of screenings and events.

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

Bolsonaro's 90-Day House Arrest: Health, Surveillance, and Politics

 Global
2
OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

 Global
3
Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

Panama Ports Dispute Unfolds: Billion-Dollar Arbitration Battle Escalates

 Global
4
NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

NASA's Bold Move: Moon Base Plan and Mars Mission Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026