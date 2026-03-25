Empowering Women in Cinema: Shweta Basu Prasad and Esha Gupta at IFFD 2026

At the International Film Festival Delhi 2026, actors Shweta Basu Prasad and Esha Gupta highlighted the significant contributions of women in the film industry. Shweta noted the decades-long journey it took to carve a path for female actors, creators, and technical professionals, reflecting on the essential role they've played in cinema.

"It's not an overnight success," Shweta remarked, acknowledging the historical efforts of women who paved the way. She expressed satisfaction with IFFD's focus on celebrating both contemporary and pioneering women in cinema. Her sentiments were echoed by Esha Gupta, who emphasized the vital influence of the female gaze in storytelling.

Esha stressed the historical importance of women in cinema, stating, "Female gaze started when the earth was made." She lauded IFFD's theme as a celebration of women's contributions to cinema's core and urged for their amplified representation. Organized by Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation and partnered with KPMG, the festival aims to make film culture accessible across the capital while hosting a multitude of screenings and events.