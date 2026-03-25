A Cinematic Revolution Begins: IFFD 2026 Debuts in Delhi

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, kicking off one of the city's most anticipated cinematic events to an enthusiastic full house.

The opening drew notable figures from Bollywood, including Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut, and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra. The formal start of IFFD 2026 was marked by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Chief Minister Gupta, accompanied by Ministers Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, alongside film industry icons like Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore.

In a poignant tribute to 150 years of Vande Mataram, the ceremony exuded a cultural richness, serving as a reflective moment that grounded the event. Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, and Nandamuri Balakrishna received Lifetime Achievement Awards, honoring their longstanding contributions to Indian cinema during this grand celebration.

Chief Minister Gupta remarked on Delhi's pivotal role as a cultural heartland, emphasizing the festival's potential to inspire and foster new talent. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted IFFD as a crucial step in affirming Delhi's status not only as a political but a cultural capital, leveraging world-class venues like Bharat Mandapam to attract global audiences.

The festival debuted with the film 'Sirat,' directed by Oliver Laxe, a recipient of international acclaim including a Cannes Jury Prize and an Academy Award nomination, setting a high benchmark for global cinematic engagement. The robust participation from the film industry, delegates, and cinephiles and the vibrant atmosphere marked a promising launch day.

Organized by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation in conjunction with the Government of Delhi and in partnership with KPMG, IFFD 2026 is showcasing a wide array of Indian and international films through March 31, facilitating a cultural dialogue across the city's spectrums.

The event's week-long schedule is packed with film screenings, discussions, and industry engagements, corroborating Delhi's ambition to become a beacon for global cinema and artistic expression. As momentum builds, the festival underscores a significant cultural evolution within the city's vibrant landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)