Historic Ramnavami Celebration: Millions Expected in Grand Festivity

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has described the upcoming Ramnavami celebrations as a "historic" occasion, with expectations of lakhs of devotees in attendance.

Among the notable attendees are Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This annual event has grown significantly since its inception in 2010, expanding from eight processions to 52 tableaus.

Nabin emphasized the festive preparations throughout the city, including Mahavir Dhwajs and electronic lighting, to enhance the celebratory atmosphere. The Patna Ramnavami celebrations aim to strengthen Sitamarhi's cultural identity as akin to Ayodhya for Lord Ram.

(With inputs from agencies.)