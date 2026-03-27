Reviving Romance: PowerPoints in Pubs Replace Dating Apps

In a turn away from the swiping culture of dating apps, young singles in London are bringing back a vintage dating tradition: meeting at pubs, with a modern twist. Friends are creating PowerPoint presentations to advocate for their single counterparts at 'Date my Mate' events.

'I hate the swiping,' remarked Annie, a 27-year-old attendee. These events, popularized in other countries and brought to London by Emily Churchill, head of marketing at the wine company Nice, have seen a demand with their tickets selling out within minutes.

As dating app usage falls, with a 16% decline in the UK between 2023 and 2024, these social gatherings offer a refreshing and engaging avenue for fostering connections. Friends humorously and candidly highlight their mates' best qualities, aiming to spark the beginning of new romances.

(With inputs from agencies.)