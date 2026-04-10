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Meryl Streep Champions Older Women's Visibility in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' addressing Hollywood's limited representation of older women. Set to release on May 1, the sequel reunites the original cast while introducing new characters and explores Miranda’s challenges in an evolving publishing industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:10 IST
Meryl Streep Champions Older Women's Visibility in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Meryl Streep (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Meryl Streep, celebrated Hollywood actor, is once again stepping into the shoes of her iconic character, Miranda Priestly, in the much-anticipated sequel, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. Set to hit theaters on May 1, the film tackles the pressing issue of underrepresentation of older women in cinema, a cause Streep passionately champions.

In a recent press conference in Japan, Streep, alongside co-star Anne Hathaway, addressed the scarcity of leading roles for women over 50. She expressed pride in portraying a strong character at 77, highlighting how women above a certain age often fade from significant roles onscreen and in societal discourse.

Based on Lauren Weisberger's book, the original 2006 film was a massive success, likening Streep's character, Miranda, to Vogue's Anna Wintour. The sequel sees familiar faces like Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt reviving their roles alongside a fresh lineup featuring actors such as Kenneth Branagh and Lucy Liu, creating anticipation for the narrative evolution in the face of a changing magazine industry landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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